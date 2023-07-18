Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Stockton
STOCKTON — Crews responded to a residential fire burning in Stockton late Tuesday afternoon.
The Stockton Fire Department said the scene was a multi-family home at Fisher Court and Plymouth Road. Multiple units were assisting with the firefight.
At the time, the fire, which started shortly before 3:30 p.m., was still active.
No injuries have been reported.
