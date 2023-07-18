Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — Crews responded to a residential fire burning in Stockton late Tuesday afternoon.

The Stockton Fire Department said the scene was a multi-family home at Fisher Court and Plymouth Road. Multiple units were assisting with the firefight.

At the time, the fire, which started shortly before 3:30 p.m., was still active.

No injuries have been reported.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 3:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.