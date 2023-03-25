Crews battle fire at Best Western hotel in Jackson
JACKSON – A hotel in Amador County was the scene of a fire on Friday.
Amador Fire crews responded to the scene at the Best Western in Jackson and quickly went to work.
Firefighters say everyone who was in the hotel evacuated the building safely and no injuries were reported.
The fire is now contained but crews are checking to see if the flames extended to other parts of the building.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.