Crews battle fire at Best Western hotel in Jackson

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

JACKSON – A hotel in Amador County was the scene of a fire on Friday.

Amador Fire crews responded to the scene at the Best Western in Jackson and quickly went to work.

Firefighters say everyone who was in the hotel evacuated the building safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire is now contained but crews are checking to see if the flames extended to other parts of the building.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 

First published on March 24, 2023 / 5:01 PM

