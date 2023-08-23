Crews battle fire at agricultural building in Jackson

JACKSON — Crews were battling a fire that spread from an agricultural building to nearby vegetation in the Jackson area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was burning in the area of Eggiman Road and Highway 88. By around 4:15 p.m., firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the vegetation fire, though, the building was still actively burning.

Video released by the Amador Fire Protection District shows firefighters battling heavy flames.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

(Correction: Amador Fire initially reported the scene was at a pallet manufacturing facility before confirming it was a commercial agricultural building.)