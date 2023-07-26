Crews battle brush fire southeast of Oroville in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY — Crews on Wednesday were battling a grass fire that sparked in Butte County.
The fire was burning southeast of Oroville near Swedes Flat Road and Turkey Creek Trail.
An estimated 20-30 acres have burned so far, according to Cal Fire. Air and ground crews were working to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.