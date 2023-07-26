Watch CBS News
Crews battle brush fire southeast of Oroville in Butte County

By Richard Ramos

BUTTE COUNTY — Crews on Wednesday were battling a grass fire that sparked in Butte County.

The fire was burning southeast of Oroville near Swedes Flat Road and Turkey Creek Trail.

An estimated 20-30 acres have burned so far, according to Cal Fire. Air and ground crews were working to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

