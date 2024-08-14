Deputies searching Creekview Ranch School near Roseville after threat was made
PLACER COUNTY – Students are being evacuated from a rural Roseville-area school on Wednesday, authorities say.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says deputies are at Creekview Ranch School investigating an alleged bomb threat that was made against the school.
Students are being evacuated from the campus, the sheriff's office says.
For the moment, the sheriff's office says they will let parents know if there will be a reunification point.
No other details about the threat have been released.
Creekview Ranch School is located off of Cook Riolo Road and is part of the Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District.