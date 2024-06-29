Creek Fire in El Dorado County forcing people to evacuate

EL DORADO COUNTY – A fire in El Dorado County is forcing people to evacuate their homes on Saturday afternoon.

The Creek Fire is burning east of Auburn, out near the towns of Cool and Greenwood. It's burning off the 2700 block of Coon Creek Road, which is just off Highway 193.

Cal Fire said the fire is about 15 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

Crews said evacuations are in place, but the exact location of those evacuations is unknown.

Ground and air resources are at the scene.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said crews responded to a structure fire that spread to vegetation.

There are sustained winds of about 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. They are expected to increase slightly Saturday evening from the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

Humidity is very low in the area, around 10-16%.

PG&E has cut off power to nearly 800 customers from Greenwood to Georgetown.

Check back for updates.