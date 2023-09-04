Car crash and vandalism knocked out Comcast service to local customers over the weekend

SACRAMENTO - Comcast is speaking out about two incidents over the weekend that knocked out internet and TV service to possibly thousands of customers throughout the Sacramento region.

A Comcast public information officer told CBS13 on Monday that the first incident was caused when a vehicle crashed into a pole, taking down Comcast's services and possibly other service providers' services as well.

The second incident was caused by someone intentionally cutting Comcast's fiber.

The company says that most of those affected by the outage live in Citrus Heights, but other nearby communities had service interrupted as well.

No further information about the incidents has been released.