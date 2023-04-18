Watch CBS News
Crash, overturned trailer cause major backups on EB Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A crash and overturned trailer caused major backups Tuesday on Highway 50 in Sacramento.

Caltrans said it happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Mayhew Road, which is between the Watt Avenue and Bradshaw Road exits off of the highway.

The crash involved multiple other vehicles. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Traffic cameras in the area show all lanes significantly backed up. Caltrans said there was no estimated time for when the roadway would be cleared.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 4:46 PM

