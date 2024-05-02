Crash on SB Highway 99 into Sacramento area has traffic backing up to Sutter County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A crash just north of Sacramento has traffic backing up on Highway 99 into Sutter County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the freeway just after 7 a.m. near the Elkhorn Boulevard offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash, and how many vehicles were involved, is unclear.

Traffic on southbound Highway 99 into the North Sacramento area is severely impacted. No estimated time of clearing has been given.