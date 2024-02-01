Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash on eastbound I-80 into West Sacramento causing significant delays

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Crash causing significant delays between Davis and West Sacramento
Crash causing significant delays between Davis and West Sacramento 00:31

WEST SACRAMENTO – Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that is causing significant delays just beyond the Yolo Causeway on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. along eastbound Highway 50 near the Interstate 80 split at Enterprise Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears several vehicles were involved.

It's unclear if there were any injuries. Multiple lanes remain blocked.

yolo-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. Caltrans

Due to the crash, traffic is now backing up to the Causeway. Drivers heading from Davis may take up to 45 minutes to get to Sacramento, Google Maps shows.

For the moment, it appears heading up north to Woodland via Highway 113, then switching over to Interstate 5 is faster than going over the Causeway. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 8:14 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.