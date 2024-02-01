Crash on eastbound I-80 into West Sacramento causing significant delays

Crash causing significant delays between Davis and West Sacramento

Crash causing significant delays between Davis and West Sacramento

Crash causing significant delays between Davis and West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that is causing significant delays just beyond the Yolo Causeway on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. along eastbound Highway 50 near the Interstate 80 split at Enterprise Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears several vehicles were involved.

It's unclear if there were any injuries. Multiple lanes remain blocked.

Scene of the crash. Caltrans

Due to the crash, traffic is now backing up to the Causeway. Drivers heading from Davis may take up to 45 minutes to get to Sacramento, Google Maps shows.

For the moment, it appears heading up north to Woodland via Highway 113, then switching over to Interstate 5 is faster than going over the Causeway.