Crash involving overturned trailer blocks NB I-5 in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A crash involving an overturned trailer was causing major backups in Interstate 5 in south Sacramento on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway between Seamas Avenue and Sutterville Road.

A Chevy sedan was also involved in the collision. No one was hurt.

The CHP said a tow truck was on the way to help clear the roadway. Three of the four lanes were blocked and alternate routes were advised.

Non-injury traffic crash on I-5 northbound, between Seamas Ave and Sutterville Rd, involving a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. #2,3 and 4 lanes are blocked and a SIGALERT has been issued. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) April 19, 2023