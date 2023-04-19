Watch CBS News
Crash involving overturned trailer blocks NB I-5 in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A crash involving an overturned trailer was causing major backups in Interstate 5 in south Sacramento on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway between Seamas Avenue and Sutterville Road.

A Chevy sedan was also involved in the collision. No one was hurt.

The CHP said a tow truck was on the way to help clear the roadway. Three of the four lanes were blocked and alternate routes were advised.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 4:03 PM

