Crash involving overturned trailer blocks NB I-5 in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A crash involving an overturned trailer was causing major backups in Interstate 5 in south Sacramento on Wednesday.
The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway between Seamas Avenue and Sutterville Road.
A Chevy sedan was also involved in the collision. No one was hurt.
The CHP said a tow truck was on the way to help clear the roadway. Three of the four lanes were blocked and alternate routes were advised.
