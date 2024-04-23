Crash involving logging and UPS trucks blocks Highway 49 in Auburn

AUBURN – Part of Highway 49 is blocked in Auburn due to a logging truck crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Borland Avenue and Lincoln Way.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a truck that was hauling logs lost part of its load.

A UPS truck appears to have been struck by the logs.

⚠️ROAD DETOUR⚠️ The Rivergrade is temporarily closed due to a vehicle accident. Temporary roadway will be Old Foresthill Rd to Cool area! Posted by Auburn Police Department (CA) on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Due to the crash, both directions of Highway 49 are blocked in the immediate area. Caltrans says they're diverting traffic to Old Foresthill Road for the time being.