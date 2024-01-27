Crash in Sierra foothills town sends 2, including 12-year-old motorcyclist, to hospital

CALAVERAS COUNTY - A 12-year-old boy riding a motorcycle was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Calaveras County on Friday night, the Calaveras Consolidated Fire said.

The crash involving the boy and a woman driving a blue Toyota happened in the area of Highway 26 and Vista Del Lago in Valley Springs.

Both the boy and woman were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

Valley Springs is about 58 miles southeast of Sacramento.