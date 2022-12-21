Multiple collisions on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova hospitalizes 2

RANCHO CORDOVA — Two people were hospitalized after a series of crashes on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said six vehicles were involved in three separate crashes in the same area that happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of Mather Field Road.

All lanes have reopened as of 11:20 p.m.

The two people hospitalized suffered injuries described as moderate. A third person was injured but was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.