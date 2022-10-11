Watch CBS News
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento

Crash in Sacramento blocks part of Folsom Boulevard at Power Inn Road
Crash in Sacramento blocks part of Folsom Boulevard at Power Inn Road 00:38

SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. 

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. 

power inn and folsom boulevard crash

Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. 

