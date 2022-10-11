Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash.
Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.