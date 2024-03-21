Watch CBS News
3 injured in crash that blocked westbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – Three people were injured in a crash that blocked westbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento Thursday morning. 

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. west of Jefferson Boulevard and east of Harbor Boulevard. 

The West Sacramento Fire Department said four vehicles were involved and three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

One vehicle caught on fire and was totaled. Two other drivers were not injured and were able to drive away. 

Westbound Highway 50 traffic was backing up into Sacramento before the scene was cleared. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

March 21, 2024

