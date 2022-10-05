Motorcycle officer involved in crash in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Roseville motorcycle officer Wednesday morning.

The scene is along northbound Foothills Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Roseville police confirmed that both a vehicle and a motorcycle officer were involved.

Police said the officer is expected to be OK.

Due to the investigation, northbound Foothills Boulevard was closed between Junction Boulevard and McAnally Drive through the morning.