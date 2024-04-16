Cracker Barrel closes 2 of its California locations, including Sacramento's

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's lone Cracker Barrel location has permanently closed, the restaurant chain confirmed on Tuesday.

Word started to spread on social media on Monday that the Howe Avenue location was boarded up.

Cracker Barrel has since released a statement to CBS13 that confirmed the restaurant had closed for good.

The company says the Sacramento store was one of two they decided to close in California, the other being in Santa Maria.

The now-former Cracker Barrel location along Howe Avenue in Sacramento. CBS13

"The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is on assisting our impacted employees during this transition," Cracker Barrel said in a statement.

Why is Sacramento's Cracker Barrel closing?

The Sacramento store opened to much fanfare in 2018, with it being the first Cracker Barrel to open in Northern California. The Rocklin location opened a year later.

An exact reason for the Sacramento store's closure has not been disclosed, but Cracker Barrel stated they "continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business."

Known for its American southern cuisine and old country general store décor, Cracker Barrel has more than 660 stores across 44 states.

Five other Cracker Barrel locations remain open in California, the company says, including the one in Rocklin.