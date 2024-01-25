CPUC approves $45M penalty for PG&E over 2021 Dixie Fire

SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a settlement agreement Thursday, penalizing PG&E $45 million for its role in the Dixie Fire in 2021.

Under the settlement, $40 million will be used to transition from hard copy records to electronic records. Tribes impacted by the fire will receive $2.5 million and PG&E will pay $2.5 million in fines to the California General Fund.

PG&E will also have to submit and implementation plan to the CPUC's Safety and Enforcement Division (SED) for a new record-keeping initiative. SED can modify the plan and PG&E will submit annual reports to SED.

The CPUC said the new initiative will support public safety by providing more accurate recording of information and awareness of the condition of PG&E's assets.

The Dixie Fire was the second-largest wildfire in the state's history, burning more than 963,000 acres in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama counties. It took more than three months for fire crews to contain it.

The fire started when a tree fell onto PG&E equipment near the Cresta Dam in Plumas County.

PG&E has been penalized by the CPUC multiple times, including $150 million for the 2020 Zogg Fire and $125 million for the Kincade Fire.

PG&E released a statement to CBS13, saying in part that it accepts Cal Fire's findings about the cause of the fire. The utility company said it believes it acted as a "prudent operator" and that it followed the CPUC's requirements when inspecting, maintaining and operating its system.

"Regarding the settlement agreement with the CPUC's Safety and Enforcement Division (SED), we share our regulators' commitment to improve safety," PG&E said in a statement. "We do not contest three of SED's allegations involving recordkeeping or process violations which are unrelated to the cause of the fire, and as part of the agreement, we will fund an initiative to transition to electronic records for our electric distribution patrols and inspections."

PG&E said this penalty will not impact customers.