Coyote pup rescued after getting into friendly dog's kennel in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY – A baby coyote that lost his family ended up in a friendly dog's kennel in Amador County, rescuers say.

Tri County Wildlife Care says the pup managed to squeeze into a resident's kennel.

The coyote after being rescued. Tri County Wildlife Care

Exactly what happened to the coyote's family is unclear, but the animal has been examined by the Acorn Hills Animal Center in Sutter Creek and is being vaccinated, dewormed, and treated for both fleas and ticks.

"Coyotes are beneficial predators and we can coexist with them," the wildlife rescue says.

Rescuers noted that coyotes mainly eat small rodents, but also frogs, birds, insects, fruits and grasses.

Guardian dogs and other preventative measures can help keep pets and livestock safe from coyotes.

The coyote pup rescued by Tri County Wildlife Care will eventually be placed at a different rescue organization that will socialize it with other coyotes with the goal of it being wild and free one day.