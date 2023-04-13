COVID: $5 billion investment for new vaccines and treatments

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is looking to the future of Covid-19 as the country enters a new phase in the pandemic.

A senior administration official says DHS is launching a $5 billion investment to help develop new types of vaccines and treatments. It's called Project NextGen.

The government is looking to get ahead of the rapidly-evolving coronavirus.

Researchers hope the next generation of vaccines can shut down the infection before it ever gets the chance to make anyone sick.

This comes as the public health emergency for Covid-19 is set to end on May 11.