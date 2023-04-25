Watch CBS News
U.S.

Court sides with Apple on app store policies

/ CNN

Court sides with Apple on app store policies
Court sides with Apple on app store policies 00:45

A federal appeals court ruling could make it harder to regulate app store operators by arguing they hold monopolies. 

In a ruling Monday, the Ninth Circuit Court largely sided with Apple in its case against "Fortnite" developer Epic Games. 

It found Apple doesn't violate anti-trust laws by requiring developers to use its proprietary payment systems. The company says it does so for security and privacy. 

The three-judge panel does say the way Apple distributes apps hurts competition, but says it's not monopolistic. It adds Epic Games failed to provide a better option. 

The ruling could be problematic for other efforts to promote competition and lower prices in app stores. 

Epic Games is suing Google over similar issues.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 12:23 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.