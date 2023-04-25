Court sides with Apple on app store policies
A federal appeals court ruling could make it harder to regulate app store operators by arguing they hold monopolies.
In a ruling Monday, the Ninth Circuit Court largely sided with Apple in its case against "Fortnite" developer Epic Games.
It found Apple doesn't violate anti-trust laws by requiring developers to use its proprietary payment systems. The company says it does so for security and privacy.
The three-judge panel does say the way Apple distributes apps hurts competition, but says it's not monopolistic. It adds Epic Games failed to provide a better option.
The ruling could be problematic for other efforts to promote competition and lower prices in app stores.
Epic Games is suing Google over similar issues.
