Couple accused of using stolen credit card to buy $3K in items from Roseville Galleria, Arden Fair Mall

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE - Authorities in Placer and Sacramento counties are on the lookout for a man and woman who allegedly went on a shopping spree at Arden Fair Mall and Roseville Galleria using a stolen credit card.

The suspects charged just over $3,000 to the card, which occurred on January 10th.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the pair pictured in a photo. If anyone has information that can help with the investigation, they are urged to contact Placer County Sheriff's Office Detective Crawford at (916) 652-2423.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

March 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

