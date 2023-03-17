Couple accused of using stolen credit card to buy $3K in items from Roseville Galleria, Arden Fair Mall

ROSEVILLE - Authorities in Placer and Sacramento counties are on the lookout for a man and woman who allegedly went on a shopping spree at Arden Fair Mall and Roseville Galleria using a stolen credit card.

The suspects charged just over $3,000 to the card, which occurred on January 10th.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the pair pictured in a photo. If anyone has information that can help with the investigation, they are urged to contact Placer County Sheriff's Office Detective Crawford at (916) 652-2423.

Placer County Sheriff's Office