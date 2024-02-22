Watch CBS News
Counterfeit fireworks confiscated from south Sacramento business

SACRAMENTO - Officials confiscated counterfeit fireworks from a business on Sky Parkway in south Sacramento on Wednesday. 

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it received a tip of illegal fireworks for sale at W/S Hair Accessories at 5555 Sky Pkwy.

When personnel arrived, they found an assortment of fireworks with counterfeit California State Fire Marshal "safe and sane" seals on the fireworks, Sac Metro said. 

The fireworks were confiscated and booked as evidence at the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sac Metro said correction notices were issued and that local agencies will work with the business owner to achieve compliance. 

Sac Metro added that it has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks.

