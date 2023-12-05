Coroner identifies man shot dead at Woodland strip mall

WOODLAND — A coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed at a Woodland strip mall over the weekend.

Isaias Jaime, 36, was confirmed as the individual the Woodland Police Department said was fatally shot by David Manuel Sanchez-Gollardo, 33, at a strip mall along West Main Street on Sunday night.

Jaime was threatening someone inside a business when Sanchez-Gallardo eventually drove up and ran into the victim with his vehicle, police say. Sanchez-Gollardo allegedly then got out of his vehicle and shot Jaime, who was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators said both men, who are from Woodland, knew each other and the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between them.

Sanchez-Gollardo was arrested at the scene and has since been booked into the Yolo County Jail. He faces a murder charge.

Police said they also recovered the gun Sanchez-Gollardo is accused of using.