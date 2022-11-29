Coroner identifies Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting as Joshua Benjamin Gunderson

SACRAMENTO — A coroner has identified the man killed in Friday's shooting in Sacramento's Land Park neighborhood.

Joshua Benjamin Gunderson, 37, of Sacramento, was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office to be the person killed in the shooting that happened in the area of 23rd Street and 15th Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of the shooting.

Officers responded and learned Gunderson was taken by friends to the nearby 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where they waited for an ambulance.

Gunderson died later that night at an area hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been made and there is still no information available on a suspect