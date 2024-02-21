Coroner identifies 2 of 3 in Sacramento County murder-suicide

SACRAMENTO — Two of the three people who died in a murder-suicide at a Sacramento County apartment over the weekend have been identified.

The county Coroner's Office identified those two as Sacramento residents Jennifer Elaine Evans Brown, 45, and Larry James Brown, 56.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies responded to the 5700 block of Shadow Creek Drive for a welfare check. When deputies arrived and entered the apartment, they found three adults dead, all from gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office said that a husband killed his wife and another man before shooting himself.

The homicide unit was at the scene and took over the investigation. They had to wait for a search warrant to enter the apartment and remained at the scene throughout Saturday night to investigate.

It is unknown who made the welfare check call.

Shadow Creek Drive is off of Madison Avenue near Arcade Creek.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.