Controversial 'zero-bail bill' faces fierce opposition from victims' advocates

SACRAMENTO - A controversial so-called zero-bail bill was resurrected in the final days of the legislative session. It's been amended, but it still faces fierce opposition from district attorneys and victims' advocates.

Julie Watts explains what the amended bill would actually do.

The zero-bail clause was removed and proponents say the amended version is now intended to help the innocent afford the bail process. But critics argue that the amended version puts public safety at risk.

"Senator Hurtzburg pulled the bill last year three days after my sister was murdered," said Dan Tibbitts.

Tibbitts was talking about his sister Kate, who was raped and murdered and her dogs were killed before her Sacramento home was set on fire.

The suspect, a repeat felon who'd recently been released with zero bail.

"Part of the perfect storm that led to her murder was zero bail," said Tibbitts.

He's among those who oppose SB-262 even though it was amended last week to remove the zero-bail clause. The initial bill, which was tabled after Tibbitts' murder, would have set a state-wide bail schedule, taking away the ability for each county to set its own bail based on the severity of crimes.

That clause has been removed and this amended version now has two key components.

First, it shifts the costs of bail requirements from the suspects to the county, and by extension, taxpayers.

So people out on bail would no longer pay for things like ankle monitors for domestic violence suspects or devices that require DUI offenders to test their blood alcohol before starting their car.

Second, the bill also requires bail bond companies to return all money or property and limits fees if charges are dismissed -- or no charges are filed -- within 60 days of arrest.

Lawmakers have until Wednesday to get the bill out of the legislature and onto the governor's desk.