RELEASED: Are California Felons Really "Earning" Early Release? (2022 Continuing Coverage)

When California voters passed Proposition 57 (dubbed the "Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act" on the ballot), the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said it would incentivize rehabilitation by allowing inmates to "earn" early release credits for completing rehabilitation programs and "lose credits" for bad behavior. But critics argue that violent felons are now being released early, without earning or losing credits, then allegedly committing violent crimes -- and there's little transparency.

They point to the Sacramento Mass Shooting suspect, Smiley Martin, as a prime example

This continuing coverage began shortly after the Sacramento Mass Shooting when we learned that one of the prime suspects would have been in prison at the time of the shooting if he had served his full sentence. Our coverage began with a series of daily general assignment reports as we worked to get answers about why he was out. Then, we dug deeper into the law that led to his release and examined how often violent felons are released early in California, only to re-offend.

This reporting, which is ongoing in 2023, has been cited by the California DA's Association and recently led to two new pieces of legislation that are intended to require more transparency by CDCR.

"To qualify for release, prisoners are supposed to earn credits for good behavior under Prop 57, but that often does not appear to be the case. In a series of reports, Julie Watts of CBS News revealed the process by which CDCR is releasing prisoners is hidden from the public, arbitrary, and dangerous. "They're doing it in secret because they don't want to be called out," El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson told CBS. "The public has a right to know what these people are doing to rehabilitate themselves," said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig."

"This bill would provide that Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records pertaining to an inmate's release date and their early release credits are public records and are subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act."

AB XX – CDCR Early Release Credit Transparency



(This legislation is in the final drafting phase and is scheduled for print in February.)

" Inmates are being released early via a secret credit system without transparency to District Attorneys and victims. This new legislation would require the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to notify District Attorneys of credit calculations in advance with a minimum 30-day notice and avenue for the DA to respond before release.

Author: Assemblyman Joe Patterson"