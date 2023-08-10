Construction workers in Davis finding what appears to be Native American archaeological remains

DAVIS -- Construction workers in Davis have found what appeared to be skeletal archaeological remains, said authorities.

The discovery was made on Thursday at a small area adjacent to the parking lot of the Veteran's Memorial Center.

According to Davis Police Department, together with the Yolo County Coroner's Office, they responded to a report that construction workers found what appeared to be skeletal remains.

The remains were found while digging a trench to place a new fire hydrant.

After confirmation by an anthropologist, the remains appeared to be Native American in nature.

The Yolo County Coroner's Office is in contact with the Native American Heritage Commission to establish the appropriate process.