Congress members call for crack down on ghost guns

SACRAMENTO -- More than 100 members of Congress signed a letter to President Biden calling for him to crack down on homemade ghost guns.

Ghost guns are unserialized, untraceable, and often easy to make because the parts can be bought and built online while avoiding a background check.

Congressman Mike Thompson and other representatives led 135 members to pen a letter to President Biden asking him to hold gun manufacturers accountable for ghost guns.

"If you are a danger to yourself or others, if you're dangerously ill, if you are a criminal, you should not be allowed to get your mitts [hands] on a gun," said Congressman Thompson.

When asked about the chances of companies actually being held accountable for these types of firearms, he said, "You know, I have one word for those groups [gun rights groups], and that's 'tough.' We need these rules."

Congressman Thompson is also Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce and says that President Biden needs to strengthen federal enforcement on ghost guns because he [Thomas] isn't confident congress will get the job done.