Conforto and Slater slug 2-run homers to power the Giants to a 5-3 win over the Rockies

Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run homers to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Blake Sabol added an RBI single as San Francisco evened the three-game series at a game apiece. The Giants have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Rockies.

Ryan Walker started for the Giants and surrendered two runs in two innings. Alex Wood (4-3) tossed five scoreless innings in relief to earn his first home win of the season. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed three hits and a walk, striking out three.

"It was nice today because I knew I had the third inning," Wood said. "I've kind of been wanting this whole time just to know the inning I was going to have if we're going to use our version of an opener. ... It was nice to come out today and throw five strong innings, get us a win, hopefully have a chance to win a series tomorrow."

Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his majors-leading 26th save.

Austyn Wynns homered for Colorado, which has lost 11 of its last 12 road games.

C.J. Cron gave the Rockies an early lead with an RBI single in the first inning. Conforto countered with an opposite-field homer off Connor Seabold (1-6) in the bottom half of the inning.

"That looked to be a slider that was up out over the plate," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "He's got all-field power and that showed up."

Wynns tied the game in the second with his first homer of the season.

Sabol singled home Patrick Bailey in the fourth as San Francisco moved ahead. Slater made it 5-2 with a pinch-hit homer in the fifth.

Randal Grichuk had an RBI single in the eighth inning as Colorado closed within two runs. But Tyler Rogers got Elías Díaz to pop out, stranding runners on first and second.

Seabold lost his fourth straight start, giving up three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander has allowed nine homers and 24 earned runs in his last 16 2/3 innings.

"They chipped away at him," Black said. "Seven hits, a walk in three-plus innings. He had to really work to get his outs. It's a good lineup."

ALL-STAR ADDITION

Giants RHP Alex Cobb was named to the National League All-Star team, replacing Braves RHP Bryce Elder. Cobb is 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 16 starts, striking out 86 in 89 2/3 innings. It's the first career All-Star Game selection for the 35-year-old, who joins Doval in representing San Francisco.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants SS Brandon Crawford exited in the sixth inning with left hamstring tightness after sprinting up the line to beat out a potential double play. He walked off the field under his own power.

"Pretty precautionary getting him out of there," San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said. "All things considered, I think he could've stayed out there. It's just not the right decision for the group."

It was Crawford's 1,623rd career game with the Giants, seventh-most in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (4-9, 4.93 ERA) tries to snap a five-game losing streak Sunday opposite Giants RHP Logan Webb (7-7, 3.38).