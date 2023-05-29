Condiment prices up for Memorial Day 2023

Gas prices aren't up very much this Memorial Day, and neither are foods like hot dogs or hamburgers.

However, they're still going to get you somewhere and this year, that's condiments.

According to Datasembly, the price of a bottle of ketchup is up nearly 28% from last year. Mustard is about 13% pricier, which is a lot more than inflation.

Experts say producers are still struggling with rising prices on commodities like sugar and wheat used in their products.

Also, some companies are using inflation as an excuse to boost their profit margins.