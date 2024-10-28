Concert chaos at G1C has some asking for more security at events

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento Kings game on Monday night is the first big Golden 1 Center (G1C) event since chaos broke out at an R&B concert three days earlier.

Three people were trampled Friday night at the Rod Wave show after fans stormed the venue when they thought they heard gunshots. It turned out that fireworks were set off nearby.

"My sister was there, and she got trampled over and someone even stole her shoe," said Salicia Hendrix, whose sister was at the concert. "It was very terrible."

Hendrix had gotten her sister floor seats not expecting the sound of fireworks mistaken for gunshots to send everybody running. The fans had already been waiting hours for the show to start.

"My sister even said there was like a guy in a wheelchair and they pushed him through the doors," Hendrix said.

The fans tore down metal detectors and barricades. Video shows that the security guards were clearly outnumbered.

"It's disappointing. We can do better," said Michelle Rodriguez, who lives in Sacramento. "Maybe better security out here at DOCO to make everyone feel safe."

A G1C employee who did not want to be identified said the security guards who patrol the Downtown Commons (DOCO) are different than the ones inside the venue, but it's unclear if it is a different security staff for basketball games versus concerts.

The G1C employee could not answer CBS13's question about whether security at the event was understaffed or if plans are underway to make any changes to prevent this from happening again. We were instead given this statement:

"This was an isolated incident that we take very seriously. As always, the safety and security of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We look forward to welcoming Kings fans to Golden 1 Center for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers."

This comes after a shooting happened at a DOCO parking garage the night before the Kings fan fest earlier this month.

ESPN also recently rated the G1C as the number one arena.