Concerns rise over potentially above-average California fire season amid dry hot weather

PLACER COUNTY — This year's fire season in California has some officials worried following last year's unusually low fire activity.

As the summer season progresses, Cal Fire says conditions are moving in the wrong direction.

"That sharp drop-off is putting us back into what I would consider to be an average to above-average California fire season," said Cal Fire Unit Chief Brian Estes.

So far, there has been an above-average number of fast-moving brush fires. Estes says that's mainly due to dry grass and vegetation.

"Over the past seven days, we ran 19 fires in the unit," Chief Estes said.

Chief Estes said preparations for an above-average season are needed for peak fire season.

"It's going to take us into September and potentially October when the timber and heavy brush really start to become receptive," he said.

The season comes during an ongoing effort to reduce fuels in our forests across the state.

Thanks to state and federal funding, the California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force is working to burn up to 400,000 acres annually by next year as part of a broader goal to treat 1 million acres each year in California.

However, it takes a lot of manpower and there is only a limited time out of the year when crews can safely burn.

"While I think it's an attainable goal that we to someday, I think it might be tough to meet by 2025," California Forestry Association CEO Matt Dias said.

So far this year, Cal Fire has worked to burn tens of thousands of acres and the U.S. The Forest Service announced this week they have burned nearly 64,000 acres.