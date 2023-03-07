"It's been overwhelming": Concerns for flooding return with rain forecasted and low elevation snow

ACAMPO -- Homeowners in the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo know all too well the long-term impacts of flooding, as many in the neighborhood have not been able to return to their homes after consecutive atmospheric rivers in January brought on catastrophic flooding.

With more rain in the forecast over the next few days, homeowners told CBS13 they are prepared for damages to get worse, as many of the homes have not dried from the floodwaters. Foundations are sinking and mold has grown due to the damp conditions and repeated winter storms.

"The weather, with the rain and everything like that, is going to create a damp mold issue for all of us," said Alexis Chevalier, an Arbor Mobile Home Park resident who hasn't lived in her home since January.

Chevalier said her home is sinking — the siding is peeling because the home has shifted, some of the windows won't open because the home isn't level and the front door gets stuck due to the sinking. She finally got approval for fixes from FEMA this week but said she knows more rain on the already wet and muddy foundation, which should be dry and stable, won't speed up the process.

Still a wide range of potential impacts from upcoming warm #AtmosphericRiver storm (around Fri), as well as possible additional warm storms that could follow next wk. But Tue-Thu will be an important window to prepare for flood/structure snow loading impacts. #CAwx #CAwater — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) March 6, 2023



"It's just been devastating. It's been overwhelming," said Joylene Dalen, another Arbor Mobile Home Park resident.

There's an unusual amount of snow in lower elevations, and with rain in the forecast that could melt that snow, the risk for flooding in streams or low-lying urban areas goes up.

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is staffed to monitor these concerns, as 13 counties still are under an emergency order due to weather. That number of counties could grow, according to state spokesperson Brian Ferguson, who said the emergency order allows a quicker response from Cal Fire and the National Guard, if necessary.

"Any amount of water on top of this snow is going to move any amount of water on top of snow is going to move water downhill, that can be dangerous," said Ferguson.

Cal OES urges Californians not to drive to Tahoe or into the Sierra due to the prolonged risks and road closures that may leave some travelers stranded or unprepared for a prolonged-trip, due to weather. Ferguson also said families should make evacuation plans if they live in vulnerable areas for flooding or low-lying areas, downstream, that may have a history of flooding.

More winter weather is expected across the state later this week. Now's the time to get prepared! Ensure you have an emergency kit and supplies in your vehicle before you hit the road. pic.twitter.com/kEUUY6oGbY — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) March 6, 2023