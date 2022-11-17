Watch CBS News
Conceptual drawings released of proposed new zoo in Elk Grove

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE — New conceptual drawings of the Sacramento Zoo's new proposed Elk Grove home have been released. 

On Thursday, the Sacramento Zoological Society and the City of Elk Grove gave the public a peek of the possible plans that are in the works. 

Notably, the drawings depict an expansive yet immersive facility. 

"The most exciting part of these conceptual renderings are the depictions of the interactions between the animals and people," said Jason Jacobs, Executive Director of the Sacramento Zoological Society, in a statement. 

While exciting, the drawings are just possible renderings of the final design. A whole host of steps are still in the way - including developing a schematic design, a financing plane, and an environmental impact review, zoo officials say. 

Officials expect those steps to take at least a year to complete. 

CBS13 Staff
First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:44 AM

