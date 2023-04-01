Compromise has Sacramento’s “Camp Resolution” residents celebrating victory

SACRAMENTO – Last fall, the city was just days away from raiding a controversial unauthorized homeless encampment in North Sacramento.

But now there's been a compromise – and people who live in "Camp Resolution" are celebrating the victory.

The City of Sacramento says people camping on this vacant piece of land can now stay.

"I think that's wonderful," said Mary Buck, one of about 50 people who have been living in tents, cars and RVs on the city-owned property without permission since last year.

In November, Sacramento officials posted signs warning the camp would be cleared.

But residents and supporters took their fight to City Hall. And, after several hours of council debate, the raid was stopped.

"When they stopped it, it was just a relief because I was packed up and ready to go," Buck said.

Now, after months of negotiations, all sides have reached a compromise.

"This is a very unique opportunity," said City Councilmember Sean Loloee, who represents the neighborhood and helped broker the deal. "It shows that working together we can definitely move forward."

Under a new lease agreement, the camp will now become a self-governed "safe ground" parking area for up to 33 cars or trailers – with the city offering the land for free.

"There is no doubt in my mind that this will work, and they will make sure that it works," Loloee said.

The site still has toxic soil contamination, so no tents will be allowed. Instead, the city will also provide RVs that it had in storage for people who do not have vehicles.

"We're moving stuff around to get that together now," Buck said.

It's a first-of-its-kind agreement that could be expanded to other parts of the city if it's successful.

"I feel like this could be a model," Loloee said. "I think we can do something here that's going to be very positive for this vulnerable community."

Camp organizers have agreed to enforce a "good neighbor" policy, which includes maintenance and security of the property.

The lease will last for 120 days and can be extended if the program is a success.