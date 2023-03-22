Watch CBS News
Communities across California receive federal funding to reduce wildfire risk

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Senators Alex Padilla and Diane Feinstein announced nearly $97 million in funding to reduce wildfire risk in communities across California. 

The money will fund 29 projects in the state, which will help plan for and mitigate wildfire risks. Some counties in the Sacramento region will benefit from the money, including Nevada, Sierra, Plumas, Yuba, and Tuolumne Counties. 

Senator Padilla said, "The threat of wildfires may not be on top of minds for many Californians right now, but the risk still exists and we must use this opportunity to mitigate risk and protect our communities before we head into peak season."

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both Senators Padilla and Feinstein voted to pass last Congress.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:50 AM

