Colusa woman, 16-month-old son killed in Highway 20 crash; DUI suspect arrested

SUTTER COUNTY – A Colusa woman and her young son were killed in a crash involving a DUI suspect in Sutter County, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10:30 p.m. Monday, the woman's vehicle was struck head-on by a suspect who crossed over into the wrong direction on Highway 20 near Acacia Avenue.

Both the 25-year-old Colusa woman and her 16-month-old son were killed in the crash, officers say. A 15-year-old boy who was in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers say the driver of the other vehicle – a man identified as Francisco Jauregui – tried to leave the scene, but he was detained by CHP. Officers soon found that his blood-alcohol level was allegedly two-and-half-times over the legal limit.

Jauregui was arrested and is now facing charges of DUI causing injury or death, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, two counts of child endangerment, and charges relating to how he allegedly tried to flee the scene.

Highway 20 was closed until early Tuesday morning.