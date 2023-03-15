Watch CBS News
Colfax home hit by mudslide, other homes under evacuation orders

COLFAX — A mudslide struck a Colfax home along Ben Taylor Road and forced other residences under evacuation orders Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire NEU said at least three other homes on Ben Taylor Road were told to evacuate while at least 20 other homes in the area were told to be ready to evacuate if needed.

A video from the scene shows one side of the home nearly buried in the dirt. No injuries were reported and all occupants of the home were accounted for.

A temporary shelter was set up for evacuees at Colfax City Hall.

There were hard road closures in place on Hillcrest Boulevard at Ben Taylor Road and Rising Sun Street at Ben Taylor Road.

