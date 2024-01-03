Watch CBS News
Colfax home engulfed in early morning fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

COLFAX – It was a race to stop a house fire from spreading to other structures in Colfax early Wednesday morning.

Crews from Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit responded to the scene along the 200 block of Grass Valley Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters quickly discovered that a single-story home was going up in smoke. With several other structures nearby, crews went to work quickly to try and stop the flames from spreading.

Colfax house fire
Scene of the fire early Wednesday morning. Cal Fire NEU

No one was home at the time, but the Placer County Sheriff's Office has been able to contact the owner and alert them of the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

First published on January 3, 2024 / 6:56 AM PST

