Watch CBS News
Local News

Colfax High lockdown lifted after reports of possible stranger on campus

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

COLFAX - Colfax High School was on a precautionary lockdown shortly after 10:00 a.m. as authorities investigated reports of a person on campus who is not a student.

The campus was secured by the Placer County Sheriff's Office which said that all staff and students were safe.  

Authorities lifted the lockdown a little after 1:30 p.m. but noted that the campus needed to be cleared immediately. Students with cars were allowed to leave while students without a ride were asked to wait in the Learning Commons.   

Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the potential security threat identified as a juvenile in Auburn.

The incident is still under investigation.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 11:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.