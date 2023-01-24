Colfax High lockdown lifted after reports of possible stranger on campus

COLFAX - Colfax High School was on a precautionary lockdown shortly after 10:00 a.m. as authorities investigated reports of a person on campus who is not a student.

The campus was secured by the Placer County Sheriff's Office which said that all staff and students were safe.

Authorities lifted the lockdown a little after 1:30 p.m. but noted that the campus needed to be cleared immediately. Students with cars were allowed to leave while students without a ride were asked to wait in the Learning Commons.

Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the potential security threat identified as a juvenile in Auburn.

The incident is still under investigation.