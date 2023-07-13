Coffee isn't just good for our bodies, but also our brains

Coffee isn't just good for our bodies, but also our brains

Coffee isn't just good for our bodies, but also our brains

Caffeine helps us be more alert, but coffee does something else that caffeine alone cannot.

Researchers have found that the boost of energy we get from a cup of coffee cannot be replaced with just caffeine. Whether it be an energy drink or soda, it just won't do it for our brains.

The study in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience found that certain areas of our brain are activated specifically by coffee.

Researchers found that caffeine did boost areas of the brain to make us feel more awake, but coffee added other effects on our brain in areas that help with our working memory and goal-directed behavior.

That explains the "jolt" we get from a cup of coffee.

The study found coffee drinkers can move from a restful to a productive state within minutes, as opposed to people who consumed just caffeine.

The study also found that the mere smell of coffee sends signals to our brains that it's about to get a big boost.