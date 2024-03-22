Cofer, McCarty headed to general election for Sacramento mayor after Pan drops out

SACRAMENTO - Dr. Richard Pan announced Friday on social media that he is ending his bid for Sacramento mayor after the latest results were released Friday, leaving Dr. Flojaune "Flo" Cofer and Kevin McCarty to face each other in the general election in November.

Cofer has received 29% of the voters, while McCarty and Pan received 21% of the votes. The difference between McCarty and Pan currently stands in favor of McCarty by 293 votes.

"While today's results are not what we hoped for, I am proud of the campaign we ran. I congratulate both Dr. Flo Cofer and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty for being elected to run for Mayor of Sacramento in the general election in November," Pan said in his statement.

Cofer, McCarty, Pan and Steve Hansen were considered to be the top four candidates. The race remained had remained close but Hansen conceded on Tuesday.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced last year that he would not be running for re-election.