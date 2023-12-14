Coca-Cola recalls 2,000 Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange soda packs

Coca-Cola is recalling 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange soda cans because they may contain "foreign material."

The recall comprises 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, including 1,557 packs of Sprite, 417 of Diet Coke and 14 of Fanta Orange. The cases were distributed in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, an FDA filing shows.

It remains unclear what the potential "foreign material" could be and what risks, if any, it poses to consumers. The FDA did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

The recall includes:

Diet Coke 12-packs marked with lot numbers JAN2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028911 and have a best-by date of Jan. 29, 2024.

Fanta Orange 12-packs with lot numbers UL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000030730.

Sprite 12-packs with lot numbers JUL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028928.

Recalled Fanta and Sprite both have a best-by date of July 29, 2024.