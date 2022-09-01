Coast Guard responds to car in the Sacramento River

Coast Guard responds to a possible car in the Sacramento River

COURTLAND — The United States Coast Guard responded to reports of a possible car in the Sacramento River.

Yolo Fire contacted California Highway Patrol Woodland to report a possible car in the water. Yolo Fire then contacted the Coast Guard for further assistance.

When CHP units arrived, all they could see were tail lights, but the vehicle was submerged in the water.

According to CHP, it appears that the vehicle blew through the guard rail.