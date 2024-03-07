Clutch plays from Sabonis, Monk lift Kings over Wembanyama-less Spurs 131-129

SACRAMENTO — Two clutch plays in the final seconds lifted the Sacramento Kings over the San Antonio Spurs, who were without injured rookie Victor Wembanyama, to a 131-129 win at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday night.

Malik Monk, who added 18 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists off the bench, hit a clutch 3-pointer with under 30 seconds left in the game to even the score at 129. Domantas Sabonis got a steal on the very next play and scored in transition to give the Kings a two-point lead with seven seconds left.

Sacramento held off San Antonio for the win.

Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, fresh off tying a career-high 44 points against the Lakers the night before, scored 33 points, and had 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Wembanyama suffered a right ankle injury in the Spurs' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. He was not with San Antonio in Sacramento.

The Spurs' leading scorer was shooting guard Devin Vassell who had 30 points along with 9 assists and 5 rebounds. Forward Zach Collins had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

San Antonio's bench combined for 62 points.

Another big night for Sabonis

Sabonis earned his 45th consecutive double-double on the season, scoring 31 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and adding 9 assists. With that, he passed Moses Malone to own the third-longest double-double streak since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, the Kings announced.

Domas passes Moses Malone (44, 11/27/82-3/4/83) for the third-longest double-double streak since the ABA-NBA merger (1976-77). https://t.co/85k6Dp1VJ0 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 8, 2024

The last time the Kings big man fell short of recording a double-double was November 29, 2023, in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sabonis is well within reach of breaking the record. Miami Heat forward Kevin Love holds the record for most consecutive double-doubles since the merger, recording 53 straight from November 2010 to March 2011 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sacramento's road back to the playoffs

Thursday's game was the first of a six-game home stretch for Sacramento. They next face the Rockets on March 10.

The Kings currently sit at seventh in the Western Conference standings, a half-game back from the Phoenix Suns and a position that would guarantee them a playoff spot if they can hold it.

Phoenix faces the league-leading Boston Celtics on Friday. A loss there and Sacramento has an opportunity to jump them in the standings with a win over Houston.