3 suspects sought in Clogston Way home invasion in Modesto

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department said investigators are searching for three suspects in a home invasion that happened early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at a home along Clogston Way. Modesto police said they believe the home invasion was targeted as it was an isolated incident.

Two kids were home at the time the suspects entered the home, police said. One of the children called 911 and then called their parents, who were not home.

Modesto police said the suspects—three Black males—were wearing construction vests, masks and gloves. No other descriptive details were available.