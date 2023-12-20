Clean-up efforts underway after Tuesday's storm in Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Crews worked all day to clear leaves and debris from several storm drains that left roads flooded.

Northern California battered with rain over the past several days. Sacramento County said they received more than 100 reports of localized flooding.

"We're seeing a lot of localized flooding, we have clogged drains due to leaves, debris and potentially other issues that are thrown on the street," said Matt Robinson with Sacramento County Water Resources and Transportation.

After Tuesday, it makes you wonder if we're ready for the winter season. Robinson says yes but they need the public's help.

"It's important that the public understands that we now have a dry period, we're supposed to have more rain coming as early as next week," he said. "Here's a chance to get out there, do what you can, clean up and make sure the water has somewhere to go before the rains comes again."

Robinson said they've been working to clear creeks, culverts and storm drains ahead of the rainy season.

But for many residents, Tuesday's rain and flooding took them by surprise.

"Sure enough all the leaves move down the drains, and the streets began to flood, so it was a little bit crazy," Stockton resident Hunter Kissner said.

For others, the rain storm is bringing back memories of last year's winter storms.

"It's been freezing but I hope it doesn't get as it did last year," said Lydia Orneles, who was visiting Lodi.

Although we may be drying out over the next few days, the county will still allow people to pick up sandbags ahead of the next storm.